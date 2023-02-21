One last nice day before rain and wintry mix moves in

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a fairly nice day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with mild temperatures and clouds moving in late in the day. Tonight, will be quiet with a few clouds and lows dropping into the 20s. Tuesday will be our last nice day before our next storm with highs once again in the 40s and 50s along with a partly cloudy sky.

Rain and wintry mix will move into the area late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. The rain and wintry mix will continue through Wednesday morning and into the afternoon ending by Wednesday night. Highs will be colder, only reaching the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday and the 20s on Friday.

