Train derails southeast of Gothenburg

Around a dozen train cars are off the track.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cleanup efforts are underway Tuesday morning after a train derailed near Gothenburg.

Around 1:45 a.m., approximately 31 Union Pacific train cars carrying coal derailed three miles southeast of Gothenburg.

No one was injured.

A UP spokesperson said one of the three mainline tracks near the derailment site reopened to train traffic around 8 a.m.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

There were three UP train derailments in the area in 2022.

In May 2022, News 2 reported on the derailment of a Union Pacific train carrying coal southeast of Gothenburg. Another train derailment was reported near Gothenburg in June and the third happened in November near Lexington.

