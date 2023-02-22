County artist Maren Morris, violinist Lindsey Stirling added to Iowa State Fair lineup

Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced country artist Maren Morris (right) and violinist
Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced country artist Maren Morris (right) and violinist Lindsey Stirling (left) are coming to the fair this summer.(Iowa State Fair)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers with the Iowa State Fair announced two more performers coming to the fair this summer.

Electronic violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling, known for her YouTube music videos that often feature covers of music from popular video games, will perform on August 16 at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand, along with special guest Walk Off The Earth.

Grammy and CMA Award-winning country artist Maren Morris will make her first appearance at the Iowa State Fair when she performs on August 17 with special guest Lindsay Ell.

Tickets for both concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

