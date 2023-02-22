Rain likely today, slick spots and stretches possible

Watch for areas of showers to move through the area today. Some slick spots are possible.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next system is on the move today and it looks to bring our area a cold rain. Given temperatures close to freezing, we may have to deal with some patchy icy spots as the system moves through. About a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall is likely with this one, and hopefully, impacts can be limited overall. Looking ahead, another system may bring us a little snow on Friday evening. Whatever snow falls looks minor right now, probably staying under an inch. By the weekend, we’ll make it three good ones in a row with highs well up into the 40s.

