Rain likely today, slick spots and stretches possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The next system is on the move today and it looks to bring our area a cold rain. Given temperatures close to freezing, we may have to deal with some patchy icy spots as the system moves through. About a tenth to a quarter inch of rainfall is likely with this one, and hopefully, impacts can be limited overall. Looking ahead, another system may bring us a little snow on Friday evening. Whatever snow falls looks minor right now, probably staying under an inch. By the weekend, we’ll make it three good ones in a row with highs well up into the 40s.

