Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -I hope you enjoyed the nice afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri because rain is returning to the area on Wednesday. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky before rain begins to move in from the south. Rain should reach Northern Missouri between midnight and 2 a.m. By the morning commute, rain is possible across the area with wintry mix expected in our northern counties. Rain and wintry mix are expected through the late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will reach the 30s and 40s in Southern Iowa and the 40s and 50s in Northern Missouri.

Thursday and Friday will be cold with highs in the 20s and 30s.

