Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday

Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -I hope you enjoyed the nice afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri because rain is returning to the area on Wednesday. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s with a partly cloudy sky before rain begins to move in from the south. Rain should reach Northern Missouri between midnight and 2 a.m. By the morning commute, rain is possible across the area with wintry mix expected in our northern counties. Rain and wintry mix are expected through the late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will reach the 30s and 40s in Southern Iowa and the 40s and 50s in Northern Missouri.

Thursday and Friday will be cold with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One last nice day before precipitation moves in
One last nice day before rain and wintry mix moves in
Dubuque man grows microgreens in his basement
Dubuque man grows microgreens in his basement
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Pella police identify 5-year-old killed in sledding accident
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday
Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday
kyou wx
Cooler today, rain moves in tomorrow
One last nice day before precipitation moves in
One last nice day before precipitation moves in
One last nice day before precipitation moves in
One last nice day before rain and wintry mix moves in