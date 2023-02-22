Republican Senator Tim Scott to speak in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott will be in Iowa on Wednesday.

He’ll be speaking at Drake University in Des Moines before addressing an annual Polk County fundraiser.

Sources say he is weighing a possible run for President.

His aides say these stops are part of a ‘national listening tour’ as he tries to finalize his plans for the future.

