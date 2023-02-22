Riders left swinging on ride at state fair in high winds: ‘Oh my God’

Video reportedly shows riders in Florida left swinging on a ride at a state fair during high winds. (Source: Brandi Freymuller/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A ride at a state fair in Florida reportedly got stuck in high winds last week.

Patrons at the Florida State Fair reported being stuck on a ride called the Enterprise. The ride looks similar to a Ferris wheel that features individual gondolas.

A witness reportedly shared a video showing some of the attached gondolas flipping in the air as the wheel was appearing not to move, leaving some riders hanging completely upside down.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” an onlooker could be heard saying in the video. “She [one of the riders] is trembling.”

According to reports, some of the riders were left bruised in the incident as crews stopped the ride.

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

One last nice day before precipitation moves in
One last nice day before rain and wintry mix moves in
Dubuque man grows microgreens in his basement
Dubuque man grows microgreens in his basement
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Pella police identify 5-year-old killed in sledding accident
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

Latest News

In this image provided by California's Attorney General's Office, a large cache of weapons and...
Guns, ammunition seized from man with mental health ban
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has...
Dog found abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures gets adopted
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
Riders left swinging on state fair ride in high winds