Chillier air on the way, for only a little while

Windy conditions are expected through Thursday as precipitation comes to an end.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Temperatures will tumble a bit on Thursday, as colder air filters in behind a strong winter storm system.

Some light showers or drizzle are possible yet this evening and tonight, as moisture and lift will still be present through the overnight hours. The heaviest rainfall has ended, however. Lows will dip a few degrees into the upper 20s at worst, though most areas stay steady from their evening readings.

Eventually, winds shift to a westerly, or northwesterly, direction and kick into higher gear. This will draw in chillier and drier air on Thursday, limiting our highs to the low 30s. Expect wind chills in the 20s during the day, offsetting the sunshine we should see.

Another chilly day is expected Friday, but we’ll switch the trend back toward warmer temperatures by the weekend. Highs in the 40s and 50s will resume and stay with us for the remainder of the 7-day forecast.

A weak storm system moves through late Friday, potentially causing some scattered snow showers. A more substantial system, with large amounts of moisture, will arrive later Sunday into Monday. We should once again be warm enough for precipitation to fall solely as rain.

