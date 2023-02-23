White House urging higher fines for train safety violations

Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Palestine,...
Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Palestine, Ohio, following the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is calling on congressional Republicans to increase the fines levied on rail companies for safety violations, as a fiery Feb. 3 train derailment in Ohio has become a political lightning rod.

There are still safety and health concerns among residents of East Palestine after dozens of train cars being pulled by Norfolk Southern went off the tracks and released chemicals into the area. The incident has now evolved into a feud between Democrats and Republicans.

“The test will be whether Republicans work with the Biden-Harris administration to restore safety protections and pass legislation increasing fines on rail companies when they cause accidents like this,” said White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates. “Do they stand with us and communities like East Palestine or are they still owned by the rail lobby?”

Under current law, the White House said, the highest fine that can be charged to companies for violations involving the transportation of hazardous materials is $225,455. That’s less than 1% of Norfolk Southern’s profits last year of $3.27 billion.

Temperatures reached a “critical level” on the brakes of a train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, Feb 3rd. (CNN, BUTECH BLISS, NTSBGOV &#X2F, YOUTUBE)

Former President Donald Trump, who is seeking the 2024 GOP nomination, went to the village on Wednesday and said the community has been met with “indifference and betrayal.” Republican lawmakers have criticized President Joe Biden for not going to the site; Biden was in Ukraine and Poland this week.

But his administration is pushing back. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg toured East Palestine on Thursday and said Trump should call for the reversals of deregulation that occurred during his term in the White House.

Trump famously posed in 2017 with a mounds of white paper wrapped in red tape, which he then cut with a pair of scissors. He has argued that trimming regulatory burdens would lead to stronger economic growth.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly defended the administration’s response during Thursday’s briefing, saying “that’s what leadership looks like,” instead of the “political stunts that we’re seeing from the other side.”

She criticized Republicans as “all of the sudden” interested in safety issues after being against regulations.

___

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday
Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
Dubuque man grows microgreens in his basement
Dubuque man grows microgreens in his basement
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies

Latest News

Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Harvey Weinstein gets 16 years for rape, sexual assault
An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland
Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because...
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying