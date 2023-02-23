Winds pick up today, temperatures drop this afternoon

While the wintry system is off to the east today, plan on increasing winds and falling temperatures. Some surfaces may get slick again as a result.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:06 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This latest system continues to move off to the east today and as it does so, look for winds to increase. Gusts over 30 mph appear likely and this will be one of those days where the highs are hit in the morning hours, then temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. For many of us, the temperatures will settle down to around 25 degrees by 6pm alongside wind chills of around 10 degrees. Tonight, expect cold conditions with actual lows of 5-10. Wind chills will likely be below zero for a time tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, clouds will build again, but any snow looks to occur just north of us. Look for another nice weekend, then a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday
Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies
Dubuque man grows microgreens in his basement
Dubuque man grows microgreens in his basement

Latest News

Cloudy and blustery overnight.
Chillier air on the way, for only a little while
Cloudy and blustery overnight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Rain likely today, slick spots and stretches possible
Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday
Rain and wintry mix expected Wednesday