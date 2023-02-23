Winds pick up today, temperatures drop this afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - This latest system continues to move off to the east today and as it does so, look for winds to increase. Gusts over 30 mph appear likely and this will be one of those days where the highs are hit in the morning hours, then temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. For many of us, the temperatures will settle down to around 25 degrees by 6pm alongside wind chills of around 10 degrees. Tonight, expect cold conditions with actual lows of 5-10. Wind chills will likely be below zero for a time tomorrow morning. By tomorrow afternoon, clouds will build again, but any snow looks to occur just north of us. Look for another nice weekend, then a chance of thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday.

