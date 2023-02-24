Biden to draw health care contrast with GOP in Virginia

President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will aim to draw a contrast between his health care priorities and those of congressional Republicans at a Virginia event next week in advance of his 2024 budget proposals.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden would use the Virginia Beach event Tuesday to criticize Republicans for demanding concessions for raising the nation’s borrowing limit, while tying the GOP to policy proposals that he says would raise health care prices.

The event is part of his persistent effort to paint Republicans as extreme as he prepares to mount a reelection bid in 2024.

Americans “deserve to know what Republicans are looking to cut, given that in countless previous budgets they have repeatedly proposed devastating cuts to essential programs like the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, which are lowering costs for tens of millions of Americans,” Jean-Pierre said.

Some Republicans have called for repealing Democrats’ 2022 climate change and health care bill, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that capped insulin costs at $35 per month for seniors on Medicare and instituted measures meant to bring drug prices down.

Biden, meanwhile, has promised that his budget, coming early next month, would include plans that would cut the deficit by $2 trillion, though he has yet to reveal the details of the proposal.

