A chilly one leads into another warmer weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect a chilly time to wrap up the workweek, before a surge of warmer air arrives to the region.

Lows tonight fall into the low 10s on blustery northwest winds, with wind chills potentially dipping below zero. Highs on Friday will be held back by some clouds and those winds, with readings only reaching the upper 20s. A flurry or snow shower could be seen by afternoon as a disturbance passes by, but its effects will mostly be felt to the north.

Behind it, winds will shift to a southwesterly direction in time for Saturday, which will help to boost highs into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the 7-day forecast.

A significant storm system brings us a good round of rain and a few thunderstorms by late Sunday into Monday, with an inch of rainfall possible for many. Drier weather settles in for a few days after that.

