Chilly today, wonderful weekend yet again

Plan on a chilly weather day as clouds build. Look for a nice weekend once again!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are starting off pretty quiet this morning. It’s cold though, and we’ll likely stay chilly today as clouds build. This weekend, plan on another good one with highs surging into the 40s tomorrow, then making a deep run to the 50s on Sunday. Showers and storms, along with increasing wind, remain likely for Sunday night into Monday. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Mason Craig, 29, is charged with murder in the death of his stepmother, Kathleen Craig. His...
Man accused of killing stepmother with hammer
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified

Latest News

Temperatures fall overnight into the 10s with winds staying blustery.
A chilly one leads into another warmer weekend
Temperatures fall overnight into the 10s with winds staying blustery.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Winds pick up today, temperatures drop this afternoon
Cloudy and blustery overnight.
Chillier air on the way, for only a little while