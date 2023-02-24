Chilly today, wonderful weekend yet again

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are starting off pretty quiet this morning. It’s cold though, and we’ll likely stay chilly today as clouds build. This weekend, plan on another good one with highs surging into the 40s tomorrow, then making a deep run to the 50s on Sunday. Showers and storms, along with increasing wind, remain likely for Sunday night into Monday. Have a good weekend!

