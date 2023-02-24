Rihanna set to perform at 2023 Oscars
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(CNN) – Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.
The superstar is fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.
“Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.
The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.
Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.