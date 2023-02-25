Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but ‘never irrelevant’

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — As former President Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, many people are considering his impact. One man who knew him well was Walter Mears, an AP special correspondent whose coverage of the 1976 presidential campaign won a Pulitzer Prize.

Before Mears died in 2022, he wrote about Carter’s life as an international envoy of peacemaking and democracy. Mears said the government he once led sometimes resented his outspoken approach. A spokesman for President George W. Bush once tried to dismiss Carter as “irrelevant.” Mears said the Nobel Peace Prize winner could be meddlesome as a freelance diplomat, but he was “never irrelevant.”

