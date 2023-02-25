Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting that injured 9 juveniles

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles...
Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (Gray News) - Police have arrested two people involved in a shooting that injured nine juveniles outside a gas station in Georgia.

Columbus police reported they arrested 35-year-old D’Angelo Robinson Sr., as well as an unidentified 15-year-old boy, following a week-long investigation.

The shooting occurred at a Shell gas station on Feb. 17 at about 10:15 p.m. Police believed that, based on their preliminary investigation, the incident stemmed from an altercation at a nearby party.

Nine juveniles, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured in the incident. None of their injuries were life-threatening. Police reported seven of the victims have been discharged from the hospital as of Thursday.

Robinson is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, according to Columbus police. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Police said the 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and is in custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center. Columbus police did report the boy has been identified as a validated gang member.

Columbus police reported additional charges are pending.

Further information about the investigation has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

A baby tarantula crawls on a person's hand, one of 169 that were confiscated by the U.S. Fish...
Iowa State takes in 169 confiscated baby tarantulas
Oklahoma rallies, then runs past No. 23 Iowa State 61-50
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on