Seattle Opera puts story of Afghan women center stage

(AP) -An opera based on the popular novel “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” which is set in Afghanistan, is making its world debut in Seattle. Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat is helping bring it to life, as stage director, at a time when the Taliban have increasingly restricted women’s role in Afghanistan. The book provides a look into the worlds of two women over decades of Afghan history, some with stark parallels to today. It’s a story of difficult circumstances, injustices and loss, but also of deep love and endurance.

Sadat lived under Taliban rule in the 1990s and made a professional name for herself after the group’s 2001 ouster. She says working on the opera has felt particularly significant

