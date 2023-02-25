Seattle Opera puts story of Afghan women center stage

Seattle Opera puts story of Afghan women center stage
Seattle Opera puts story of Afghan women center stage(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -An opera based on the popular novel “A Thousand Splendid Suns,” which is set in Afghanistan, is making its world debut in Seattle. Afghan filmmaker Roya Sadat is helping bring it to life, as stage director, at a time when the Taliban have increasingly restricted women’s role in Afghanistan. The book provides a look into the worlds of two women over decades of Afghan history, some with stark parallels to today. It’s a story of difficult circumstances, injustices and loss, but also of deep love and endurance.

Sadat lived under Taliban rule in the 1990s and made a professional name for herself after the group’s 2001 ouster. She says working on the opera has felt particularly significant

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight
What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus
Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but 'never irrelevant'
Appreciating Jimmy Carter, outspoken but ‘never irrelevant’
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota