Weekend warm-up still on schedule

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - One more chilly night leads into a really warm weekend, as winds shift.

Lows dip into the 10s tonight again as any light snow showers come to an end this evening. With the aid of southwesterly winds and sunshine, highs on Saturday jump back into the upper 40s. Even warmer air pushes into the area for Sunday, as highs warm into the mid 50s.

A storm system arrives from the southwest later Sunday into Monday, carrying a good deal of moisture with it. Rainfall will be likely during this time, with amounts adding up to a half inch to an inch, with isolated higher totals.

Cold air does not follow the storm this time, with highs staying in the 50s until the middle of the week. That is when a cold front moves through, sending highs back into the 40s.

