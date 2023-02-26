Borsch without a ‘t’: Kyiv chef uses food to reclaim culture

Borsch without a 't': Kyiv chef uses food to reclaim culture
Borsch without a 't': Kyiv chef uses food to reclaim culture(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Don’t tell Ukrainian chef Ievgen Klopotenko that borsch is just food. For him, the beet-and-meat stew is the embodiment of everything Ukraine is fighting for. Klopotenko says food is a powerful symbol of a nation’s identity. He’s been trying to reclaim Ukraine’s traditional cuisine and show that its culture is distinct from Russia’s.

Klopotenko helped lead a lobbying effort that got UNESCO last year to declare that Ukrainian borsch is a cultural treasure that needs preserving. Although the declaration said borsch wasn’t exclusive to Ukraine, the move infuriated Russia. Klopotenko runs a popular Kyiv restaurant and has a new cookbook coming out in the U.S. He hopes it will raise the profile of Ukrainian cuisine.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beautiful spring like weekend
A beautiful spring like weekend
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight

Latest News

In heart of Haiti's gang war, one hospital stands its ground
In heart of Haiti’s gang war, one hospital stands its ground
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
The team at Mi-T-M Corp. likes to think big, and that starts with its sprawling production...
Giant production facility gives Peosta company many options
Like many Midwest cities, Marion's water is hard but safe
Like many Midwest cities, Marion’s water is hard but safe