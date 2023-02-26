DUI suspect crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand

A California driver crashed into a Girl Scout stand. (Credit: KCRA, CHP via CNN Newsource)
By KCRA Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KCRA) - The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a suspected drunken driver is accused of crashing a Tesla into Girl Scouts selling cookies outside of a Walmart in Granite Bay, California.

“I saw the yellow tape and I was just shocked to hear Girl Scouts were injured. This is a pretty low-key parking lot,” resident Ken Klinger said.

According to California Highway Patrol, two girls, ages 9 and 10, have moderate injuries including cuts and scratches. Officials say a 78-year-old woman has major injuries. All three went to the hospital.

“I hope to God they’re going to be OK,” Klinger said.

The ordeal was captured by people in the parking lot.

One woman said she took photos from her car but never got out.

“I just wish the young Girl Scouts a quick recovery,” resident Les Brown said.

Brown said he just picked up cookies from another Walmart earlier in the day and was horrified to learn what had happened.

California Highway Patrol says the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beautiful spring like weekend
A beautiful spring like weekend
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
Samuel Kennedy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder after his 4-month-old son died of...
Father arrested, charged in 4-month-old son’s death
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight

Latest News

Borsch without a 't': Kyiv chef uses food to reclaim culture
Borsch without a ‘t’: Kyiv chef uses food to reclaim culture
In heart of Haiti's gang war, one hospital stands its ground
In heart of Haiti’s gang war, one hospital stands its ground
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads
The team at Mi-T-M Corp. likes to think big, and that starts with its sprawling production...
Giant production facility gives Peosta company many options
Like many Midwest cities, Marion's water is hard but safe
Like many Midwest cities, Marion’s water is hard but safe