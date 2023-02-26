In heart of Haiti’s gang war, one hospital stands its ground

In heart of Haiti's gang war, one hospital stands its ground
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — One hospital is standing its ground in one of the most violent parts of Haiti’s capital. As gangs tighten their grip on the Caribbean nation, many medical facilities have closed.

But Fontaine Hospital Center hangs on in Cité Soleil, the most densely populated part of the city and the heart of Port-au-Prince’s gang wars. Fontaine is one of the last hospitals and social institutions in one of the world’s most lawless places. The hospital can mean the difference between life and death for hundreds of thousands of people just trying to survive. It offers a small oasis of calm in a city that has descended into chaos.

