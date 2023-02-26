Warm Sunday ends with widespread rain, storms

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another nice day is in store to end the weekend, but the tail end of it turns a bit unsettled.

Lows tonight dip into the 20s under mostly clear skies and fairly light winds. A few mid to high-level clouds will be present at times through Sunday morning, but most of us will experience sunshine for a good chunk of the day. It’s later in the afternoon when clouds stream in from the southwest, preceding the chance for rain.

Those chances increase to a near-certainty by the evening, with widespread rain and some thunderstorms likely. Some of those storms could be a bit strong, with gusty winds possible. Rainfall totals will also be generous by the time things wrap up on Monday, with most spots receiving at least half an inch of rain.

Windy conditions ushers in slightly cooler air for Monday afternoon, but don’t expect a big cooldown. In fact, 50s hang around for a couple more days until another cold front sends highs somewhat lower at the end of the 7-day forecast.

