Warm Sunday ends with widespread rain, storms

Expect a warm day on Sunday before rain moves in during the evening.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another nice day is in store to end the weekend, but the tail end of it turns a bit unsettled.

Lows tonight dip into the 20s under mostly clear skies and fairly light winds. A few mid to high-level clouds will be present at times through Sunday morning, but most of us will experience sunshine for a good chunk of the day. It’s later in the afternoon when clouds stream in from the southwest, preceding the chance for rain.

Those chances increase to a near-certainty by the evening, with widespread rain and some thunderstorms likely. Some of those storms could be a bit strong, with gusty winds possible. Rainfall totals will also be generous by the time things wrap up on Monday, with most spots receiving at least half an inch of rain.

Windy conditions ushers in slightly cooler air for Monday afternoon, but don’t expect a big cooldown. In fact, 50s hang around for a couple more days until another cold front sends highs somewhat lower at the end of the 7-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
A winter storm is on the way.
Heavy snow moves in later tonight, travel to be impacted
A beautiful spring like weekend
A beautiful spring like weekend
A couple in Texas turned six grain silos into the area's newest boutique Airbnb.
Couple turns grain silos into boutique Airbnb
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say

Latest News

Lows fall into the 20s overnight.
First Alert Forecast
A beautiful spring like weekend
A beautiful spring like weekend
A beautiful spring like weekend
A beautiful spring like weekend
Any leftover snow showers end early.
Weekend warm-up still on schedule