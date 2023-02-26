A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Get ready for a beautiful Sunday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri!

Beautiful Sunday Afternoon

We’re starting the day with a clear sky and temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the area. We’ll have plenty of sunshine in the afternoon along with warm temperatures reaching the 40s over most of the region, but the 50s in the south.

Storms Sunday night & Monday Morning

Chances for showers and storms are in tonight’s forecast as a low-pressure system moves into Iowa. This system will bring widespread showers and storms to the area with heavy rain expected at times. Flash flooding is possible with tonight’s storms along with high winds with the potential for gusts between 40 and 50+. An isolated tornado is unlikely, but can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be warm tonight, only cooling into the upper 30s and 40s. Showers and storms will continue into Monday morning but are expected to move east of the Mississippi by midafternoon.

Monday Afternoon and Beyond

Monday afternoon will be warm with highs reaching the 40s and 50s. After Monday, there are a few small chances for precipitation this week on Wednesday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s Tuesday through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.