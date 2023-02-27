The Doobie Brothers to perform in Des Moines this summer

The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour
The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Classic rock band The Doobie Brothers are coming to central Iowa this summer.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will perform at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines at 7:30 p.m. on June 18.

The venue made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying the performance will be part of the band’s 50th Anniversary Tour.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 3.

