Rain early today, staying windy

Watch for rain and embedded thunderstorms to move across southeastern Iowa this morning. It'll be windy today, too.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for rain and some embedded thunderstorms to move across southeast Iowa this morning. Rain totals of over an inch may occur in some locations, but no severe weather is expected. In-bank rises on rivers are possible. Otherwise, watch for windy conditions today as well, first from the southeast this morning and later from the northwest as the system pulls away from us. In terms of additional systems, there’s not much out there this week aside from just getting clipped by a system by Friday.

