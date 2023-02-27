Rain early today, staying windy

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Watch for rain and some embedded thunderstorms to move across southeast Iowa this morning. Rain totals of over an inch may occur in some locations, but no severe weather is expected. In-bank rises on rivers are possible. Otherwise, watch for windy conditions today as well, first from the southeast this morning and later from the northwest as the system pulls away from us. In terms of additional systems, there’s not much out there this week aside from just getting clipped by a system by Friday.

