Rain and storms overnight, but staying warm

Expect widespread rain and storms tonight.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Showers and storms are likely overnight, with a decent amount of rainfall possible.

Clouds increase through the evening, with the chance for precipitation increasing after about 8 or 9 o’clock. It will become widespread overnight, with embedded thunderstorms. A few of those storms could be strong, especially toward our Missouri counties, with some stronger winds possible. Temperatures hang around the 40s overnight.

The area of low pressure responsible for all of this begins to move on later in the morning, bringing an end to rain and storms and shifting our winds to the northwest. Temperatures will hang steady or fall slowly during the day on Monday as a result.

Any temperature drop will be short-lived, though, as highs remain in the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front moves through midweek, though, and sends our highs back into the 40s. A slight chance for some snow arrives by Friday, before another quieter and warmer weekend.

