Claims against Hawkeye coaches dismissed in Univ. of Iowa discrimination lawsuit

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks off the field after his team's 9-6 loss to Illinois in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Attorneys for seven Black former Iowa Hawkeye football players on Monday dismissed claims against head coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, athletic director Gary Barta, and former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

The claims were part of a 2020 federal lawsuit alleging racially motivated discrimination and harassment by staff in the University of Iowa football program.

Claims against linebackers coach Seth Wallace were also dismissed on Friday.

With these dismissals, the Iowa Board of Regents remain the only defendants in the lawsuit.

The former Hawkeye football players are demanding $20 million, accusing the football program of creating a racially hostile environment.

It began in November 2020 after former players took to social media with accusations of discrimination.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight