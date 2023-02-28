Iowa Hawkeye Caitlin Clark named Big Ten Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye basketball star Caitlin Clark has been named Big Ten Player of the Year.

This makes her the first Big Ten women’s basketball player to earn the honor in back-to-back years since Iowa’s Megan Gustafson.

The honor comes after the Hawkeyes put a bow on their season with an 86-85 victory over second ranked Indiana, that came down to a last second shot by Clark for the win. With that win, the Hawkeyes locked up the second seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Big Ten said Clark is the only player in the nation with more than 750 points, 210 rebounds, 210 assists, and 30 steals.

Clark was also a unanimous pick for All-Big Ten first teamer from coaches and media. Monika Czinano also earned first team accolades.

Freshman Hannah Stuelke was named the Sixth Player of the Year. McKenna Warnock earned honorable mention. Kate Martin won Iowa’s sportsmanship award.

