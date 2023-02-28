Iowan advocates against bill to cap crash victim compensation

By KCCI
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill moving through the Statehouse would cap how much money victims can receive after crashes involving trucks or large vehicles.

If passed, the highest amount someone could get for pain and suffering is $2 million.

One Iowan who was severely injured in a 2019 crash in which his vehicle was crushed between two semi-trucks says the bill would take justice away from victims.

The crash happened when Brian Law was traveling down Highway 59. He said he stopped for construction, but the driver of a semi behind him did not.

“Staples in the back of the head. Got my forehead pretty good. My nose pretty good,” Law said. “My spine was broken in six places. Thoracic number 11 was crushed... My shoulder was crushed as well.”

His extensive injuries left him with continued daily pain and the loss of the active lifestyle he once loved.

He said the proposed cap would not hold the correct people responsible when crashes happen on the road.

“You’re allowing for lack of accountability and lack of protection for the people. And laws are supposed to be made for the people, not the trucking industry,” Law said.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill last week.

Lawmakers are arguing this plan is necessary to recruit and keep truck drivers in the state.

