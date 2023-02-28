A lovely start to March, but we’re watching for late week snow

A lovely start to March, but we're watching for late week snow
By Hannah Messier
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a sunny and mild Tuesday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the area. Tonight will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the 30s. Wednesday’s forecast is warm and sunny with highs rising into the 50s across the entire area.

Most of Thursday looks quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 40s.  However, scattered rain showers will be possible starting mid Thursday afternoon ahead of a low pressure system that will pass to our south. Widespread rain and snow will gradually move in late Thursday night and Friday morning and continue through the day. There is a slight chance for accumulating snow with this system.

However, any snow that falls won’t stay for long with highs staying in the 40s and 50s through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Early morning crash leaves four dead, four injured
4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident
Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Gogineni Rayudu, a Georgia school bus driver, is charged with first-degree burglary and...
School bus driver arrested after allegedly entering student’s home
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight

Latest News

A lovely start to March, but we're watching for late week snow
A lovely start to March, but we're watching for late week snow
kyou wx
A nice afternoon around 50 likely
Partly cloudy on Tuesday after a wet start to the workweek
Partly cloudy on Tuesday after a wet start to the workweek
Partly cloudy on Tuesday after a wet start to the workweek
Partly cloudy on Tuesday after a wet start to the workweek