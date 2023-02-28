A lovely start to March, but we’re watching for late week snow

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a sunny and mild Tuesday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across the area. Tonight will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the 30s. Wednesday’s forecast is warm and sunny with highs rising into the 50s across the entire area.

Most of Thursday looks quiet with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 40s. However, scattered rain showers will be possible starting mid Thursday afternoon ahead of a low pressure system that will pass to our south. Widespread rain and snow will gradually move in late Thursday night and Friday morning and continue through the day. There is a slight chance for accumulating snow with this system.

However, any snow that falls won’t stay for long with highs staying in the 40s and 50s through the beginning of next week.

