A nice afternoon around 50 likely

Plan on another good one today with lighter wind and highs around 50.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a nice start to your Tuesday with beautiful sunrises likely all across southeast Iowa. Today looks good as clouds build later on. Highs will be around 50. As the week goes on, a series of fronts will come through, but most of them will pass through dry. The exception to this may very well be on Friday when a larger system arrives from the southwest. The current track may bring us some wintry weather which will be something we’ll need to watch. Have a good day!

A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight
A warm and sunny afternoon, but showers and storms move in tonight

