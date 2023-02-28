Partly cloudy on Tuesday after a wet start to the workweek

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a quiet and gray afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri after a soggy Sunday night and Monday morning. In the last 24 hours, Ottumwa received 0.59 inches of rainfall and 1.1 inches of rain fell in Kirksville.

Monday Night

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be quiet and warm with a partly cloudy sky and highs reaching the low to mid 50s.

The Remainder of the Week

Our next chance for rain and snow is on Friday as a low pressure system moves to our south. High temperatures stay fairly mild this week with highs in the 40s and 50s except on Friday when highs in the upper 30s are in the forecast.

