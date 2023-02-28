US Rep. Joaquin Castro recovering following cancer surgery

FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on...
FILE - Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, speaks at the the National Press Club in Washington on Oct. 5, 2022. Castro is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, according to a statement from Castro on his House website Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas is recovering after undergoing cancer surgery in Houston, the congressman said in a statement on his House website.

The statement released Monday said Castro underwent successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center after being diagnosed with gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors.

“My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work,” according to the statement.

“Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests,” Castro wrote.

A gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumor forms in the lining of the gastrointestinal tract, which is part of the digestive system, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Castro, 48, is a Democrat from San Antonio who was first elected to the U.S. House in 2012. He is currently a member of House committees on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and the committee on Education and Labor.

