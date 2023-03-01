Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University has announced that senior guard Caleb Grill is no longer with the Iowa State men’s basketball team.

In a message from the University, team officials stated that this was “due to a failure to meet the program’s expectations.”

“We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” Iowa State men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger said.

Grill played in 25 games this season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

