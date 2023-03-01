Iowa State basketball senior Caleb Grill removed from team roster

Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North...
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill (2) and guard Jaren Holmes celebrate after defeating North Carolina 70-65 in an NCAA college basketball game in the Phil Knight Invitational tournament in Portland, Ore., Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)(Craig Mitchelldyer | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University has announced that senior guard Caleb Grill is no longer with the Iowa State men’s basketball team.

In a message from the University, team officials stated that this was “due to a failure to meet the program’s expectations.”

“We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for,” Iowa State men’s basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger said.

Grill played in 25 games this season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor: Former Elgin city clerk responsible for nearly $140K in improper payments
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow pleads guilty
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
Iowa House and Senate Republicans passed bills out of subcommittee Tuesday that would limit...
Iowa Republicans move forward bills to limit bathroom access for transgender students
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty