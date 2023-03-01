Nebraska authorities charge two Honduran nationals for killing an American Bald Eagle

By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Two Honduran nationals were charged on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for allegedly killing an American Bald Eagle.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4 p.m. deputies got a report of a suspicious vehicle near the main Wood Duck Recreation Area, which is located three miles southwest of Stanton, Nebraska.

The sheriff’s office says they found the vehicle in a field and discovered the two men there had a dead American Bald Eagle in their possession. Authorities allege the two had shot and killed the bird in that area. They also allegedly planned on cooking and eating the bird.

Nebraska Game and Parks was contacted and took custody of the eagle and the rifle used to kill it.

The two men, Ramiro Hernandez-Tziquin, 20, and Domingo Zetino-Hernandez, 20 were cited for unlawful possession of the eagle. Hernandez-Tziquin was also cited for having no driver’s license. Authorities say the two men live in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The sheriff’s office says more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues.

