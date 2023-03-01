A nice start to March with highs into the 50s this afternoon

Welcome to March - the month where everything can happen, sometimes all in one day. At least for today, we are in pretty good shape!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Welcome to March - the month where everything can happen, sometimes all in one day. At least for today, we are in pretty good shape! Plan on highs into the 50s this afternoon. A fair amount of sunshine is expected as last night’s system moves away. One thing to watch this afternoon with be increasing winds as a cold front approaches. These winds may feasibly gust to 30-35 mph. Look for this later this afternoon into the early evening. Tomorrow, the wind will be very light and a cooler day is likely in the 40s. Looking ahead to Friday, track is key and this system isn’t a guarantee at this time. However, there’s enough uncertainty to at least warrant a chance of rain/snow. It’s also very possible this system misses us largely to the southeast. We’ll keep watching as we go forward.

