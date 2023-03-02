A little cooler for Thursday

Expect cooler air for a couple of days, behind a weak cold front this evening.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A minor setback in temperatures will take place to wrap up the workweek, thanks to a cold front that moves through this evening.

Expect winds to increase behind the front from the northwest, allowing that cooler air to move into the region. Lows tonight dip into the 20s under cloudier skies. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 40s with a bit of a breeze.

Friday brings a chance for precipitation as a storm system passes to our southeast. At this time, it could fall as rain or a rain and snow mix. The heaviest precipitation may occur in our northeast Missouri counties, with the bulk of it happening out of our area.

The weekend beyond looks nice again, though, as highs hang out in the 40s and 50s. Our next storm system holds off until early next week, which will again send temperatures downward after a chance of a little rain late on Monday evening.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

