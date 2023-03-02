Mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

VIDEO: Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
By Tamlyn Cochran and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police say a Texas mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-month-old baby, KFDA reports.

Officers responded to a call about a baby not breathing around 6:25 p.m. last Tuesday at a home in Amarillo, Texas. Police say when responders arrived, the 2-month-old girl was dead.

During an investigation, police say evidence was found to place the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for injury to a child. She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, police say a warrant was issued Tuesday for Harper. The charge against the mother was changed to murder.

Harper remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lovely start to March, but we're watching for late week snow
A lovely start to March, but we’re watching for late week snow
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow pleads guilty
Iowa House and Senate Republicans passed bills out of subcommittee Tuesday that would limit...
Iowa Republicans move forward bills to limit bathroom access for transgender students
Shawn Rounsavall is charged with reckless murder in relation to the death of his 2-year-old...
Father charged after death of toddler left in car, police say
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty

Latest News

NASA's two astronauts are joined by one Russian cosmonaut and only the second person from the...
Spectators awed as SpaceX launches astronauts to ISS
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Russia says Ukrainian saboteurs launch cross-border attack
After the standoff ended, authorities say three people were taken into custody, and one man was...
Neighbor reacts after 18-hour standoff that injured 3 police officers