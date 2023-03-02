Quiet day ahead, next system largely misses us southeast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After a great day yesterday, cooler and cloudy conditions have rolled back into southeastern Iowa. No precipitation is expected and along with lighter wind, the day really isn’t too bad. Plan on highs generally in the lower 40s. As for Friday’s system, we continue to feel a southeast trend is the way to go with this one, leaving us with very few impacts overall. As of this morning’s data, only extreme southeast Iowa gets clipped, which is also consistent with how things were looking yesterday. As a result, this chance has been confined to far southeast Iowa for Friday. As for the weekend, this “nice weather on the weekend” thing continues to be a cycle that many of us can get behind. The one key difference is that we’ll have more clouds around both days compared to previous weekends. Highs will still be in the 50s on both days. Like last weekend, another system is expected to move in Sunday evening and go into Monday morning. This system appears to be all rain at this time.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.