Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley to return to Iowa

FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel...
FILE - Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a fundraiser hosted by The Citadel Republican Society after receiving the Nathan Hale Patriot Award, on Dec. 2, 2021, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)(Meg Kinnard | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will return to Iowa next week for her Iowa Tour, her campaign announced Thursday.

She will be hosting a series of Town Halls in western Iowa and will participate in a foreign policy event with Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst in Des Moines.

Haley’s campaign released the following schedule:

A Town Hall with Nikki Haley 

Wednesday, March 8, 6:00 PM

Doors Open at 5:00 PM

Room at the Thunderbowl 1900 Madison Ave Council Bluffs, IA 51503

A Town Hall with Nikki Haley 

Thursday, March 9, 6:00 PM 

Doors Open at 5:00 PM

LongView Farms, 20965 650th Ave, Nevada, IA 50201 

The Bastion Institute 

Friday, March 10, 10:00 AM 

Doors Open at 9:30 AM 

Horizon Events Center 2100 NW 100th St, Clive, IA 50325

