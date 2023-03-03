Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced in murders of wife, son

After 28 days in court, former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of murdering his wife and son.
By Steven Ardary, Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh is set to be sentenced Friday morning after a jury convicted him of murdering his wife and son.

Murdaugh, 54, faced two counts of murder and two weapons charges in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and their youngest son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh.

After the defense finished its closing arguments and the state finished its rebuttal, Judge Clifton Newman read specific instructions to the jury and sent them to deliberations at approximately 3:50 p.m. They notified the court at approximately 6:41 p.m., just less than three hours later that they had reached a verdict.

Alex Murdaugh is led outside the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after being...
Alex Murdaugh is led outside the Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff's deputies after being convicted of two counts of murder Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C., in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Murdaugh's wife and son. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)(AP)

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two murder charges and up to five years for both weapons charges.

After the verdicts were published, Newman denied a defense motion for a mistrial.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh Cases

The court will hear impact statements from Murdaugh’s family Friday morning before the sentencing.

The court will reconvene at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Auditor: Former Elgin city clerk responsible for nearly $140K in improper payments
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow pleads guilty
Iowa House and Senate Republicans passed bills out of subcommittee Tuesday that would limit...
Iowa Republicans move forward bills to limit bathroom access for transgender students
Houston Police released surveillance video of the attempted armed robbery in hopes of...
Repairman on roof fends off robbers trying to steal his truck
Madison Russo, 19, is charged with theft by means of deception, a class C felony.
Woman accused of taking donations in cancer scam pleads not guilty

Latest News

Plane passengers endured violent turbulence on Lufthansa flight forced to divert to Dulles...
Passengers describe violent turbulence on flight
A possible tornado was seen in Northlake, Texas, on Thursday.
RAW: Possible tornado spotted on camera
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they've been asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage, the couple's...
Prince Harry and Meghan asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage
FILE - President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meet on the sidelines of the G7...
Biden, Scholz to huddle on Ukraine war at White House