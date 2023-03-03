Friday’s storm system mostly a near-miss

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Clouds will remain fairly common into Friday as a storm system approaches from the southwest.

The latest information indicates that it should continue to show a southeasterly trend in its track, which will limit the potential for precipitation across the area. Still, some rain or snow showers will be possible in the morning hours before the threat ends. Highs reach the 40s for most.

The weekend still looks overall pretty nice, with highs in the 50s likely and varying levels of cloudiness.

A cold front on Monday will signal a change toward an overall cooler end to next week, where highs will go from the 50s at the start back to the 30s by the finish.

