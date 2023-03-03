Poweshiek County family welcomes quintuplet lambs

It is lambing season, and one Poweshiek County family has their hands full.
It is lambing season, and one Poweshiek County family has their hands full.
Published: Mar. 3, 2023
GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - It is lambing season, and one Poweshiek County family now has their hands full.

One sheep went into labor Sunday morning on a farm south of Grinnell. Her belly was huge, so the family was expecting twins, or maybe even triplets, but they never expected what they got.

“So we went out here and there were two on the ground here and we moved them in and we had a third and then a fourth and then a fifth,” sheep farmer Braxton Brand said. “Never had four, never had five, always triplets, is our most.”

Veterinarians say quintuplet lambs are a one-in-a-million chance, and it is even rarer for all of them to be healthy.

But five seems to be a lucky number for this family, as Braxton started his herd with five sheep five years ago.

