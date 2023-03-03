Quiet today, nice weekend ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for a pretty nice Friday across eastern Iowa. One thing we’ve been monitoring this week has been the progression of this system, which looks to safely pass to our southeast today into tonight. Plan on plenty of clouds around this morning, then some thinning of the clouds by this afternoon and especially this evening. A fourth decent weekend in a row appears highly likely as we look ahead. There’s a weak system that’ll bring some clouds overhead tomorrow and maybe a sprinkle or two in a few spots. For all practical purposes though, this should be a pretty good day with highs in the lower 50s. On Sunday, a somewhat stronger system develops to our west. You’ll notice the wind begin to increase by the afternoon at 20-30 mph, which will help push the temperatures to near 60 degrees. This system also looks to bring us a chance of rain by Sunday evening. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.