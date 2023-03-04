CDC: 20K people may have been exposed to measles during religious gathering

The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in...
The CDC issued a health alert regarding a possible measles exposure at a religious event in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (CNN) - Officials say about 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles last month at a religious gathering in Kentucky.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert about the exposure on Friday.

Officials said the event took place at Asbury University in Wilmore on Feb. 17-18.

A week later, the Kentucky Department for Public Health identified a confirmed case of measles in an unvaccinated person.

Those possibly exposed who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated were advised to quarantine for 21 days after their last exposure and monitor for symptoms of measles.

According to the CDC, measles is a highly contagious virus that lives in the nose and throat of an infected person. It can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Benfield
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
State Auditor: Former Elgin city clerk responsible for nearly $140K in improper payments
George Dennison, 68, is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot his sleeping wife with...
Ottumwa man accused of shooting sleeping wife with a crossbow pleads guilty
It is lambing season, and one Poweshiek County family has their hands full.
Poweshiek County family welcomes quintuplet lambs

Latest News

Iowa's Gabbie Marshall rises for a jump shot during a game against Purdue on Friday, March 3,...
No. 7 Iowa outlasts Purdue 69-58 in Big Ten quarterfinal
Patrick Stallworth and Derick Brown have been sentenced to life in prison.
Justice for ‘Cupcake’: Defendants sentenced to life in federal prison for 2019 death of Alabama toddler
Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming South; 5 deaths reported
FILE - Pictured is the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An...
2-year-old Ohio boy found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say