Global race to boost electric vehicle range in cold weather

TOK, Alaska (AP) — Many electric vehicle batteries lose power when it’s very cold. It’s something that’s long been known by engineers but thousands of people are confronting the issue now if they own an electric car and have to make a longer trip on a very cold day.

Testing carried out by companies, agencies and governments show popular EV models can lose roughly 10% to 36% of their advertised range in temperatures below 20 degrees Fahrenheit. For some owners it comes as an unpleasant surprise; others worry this could hurt the transition to electric vehicles that’s necessary to reduce fossil fuel emissions and address climate change. Engineers say solutions are coming in the next few years.

