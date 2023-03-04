A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend

A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -A warm and fairly quiet weekend, but colder temperatures will return late next week.

This Weekend

We’re waking up to a quiet morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Clouds currently to our west will move into the area today ushering in a partly cloudy sky with more clouds than sun expected. There’s also an isolated chance for light rain showers and drizzle this afternoon. Highs will rise into the 40s and 50s. Sunday will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 40s and 50s, a mostly cloudy sky, and a slight chance for rain showers and drizzle.

Sunday Night & Monday Morning

Sunday night, a low pressure system will move into Eastern Iowa, ushering rain showers and thunderstorms to our area. Showers and storms will likely continue into Monday morning.

Next Week

Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday. However, colder highs in the 30s will return to the forecast late this week and next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Benfield
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
It is lambing season, and one Poweshiek County family has their hands full.
Poweshiek County family welcomes quintuplet lambs
Vernon Tyrell Willis, 26, faces 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery, according to...
Student ministry leader arrested for inappropriately touching young girls, police say 
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company

Latest News

A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend
A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend
Decent night ahead.
Mostly decent weekend ahead, a sprinkle or two possible
Decent night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Quiet today, nice weekend ahead