Mostly decent weekend ahead, a sprinkle or two possible

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect temperatures to remain warm through the weekend, with varying levels of cloudiness and sunshine throughout.

We’ll start the day on Saturday cloudy, with an outside chance of a shower or two by late morning. Most areas stay dry, and any showers will be rather light. Expect some clearing later in the afternoon before sunset as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday follows a similar cadence, but flipped on the rain chance: a few showers or an isolated storm is possible late on Sunday evening, generally in our northern counties. Highs reach well into the 50s on a windy day.

Next week starts in the 50s, but slides back toward the 30s and 40s by the end. Another storm system brings a rain and snow chance by then.

