Clouds and scattered showers Sunday afternoon

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re starting Sunday with a mix of sun & clouds across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri along with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday Afternoon

We’ll continue to have cloud cover throughout the majority of today with a slight chance for rain showers and an isolated snow shower far north in the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will rise into the 40s and 50s.

Sunday Night & Monday

Overnight, a low-pressure system will move into Iowa bringing widespread rain showers and some thunderstorms to our area. Small hail can’t be ruled out with this system. Most showers and storms should be east of our area by sunrise, however, isolated showers and storms will still be possible early Monday morning. Highs on Monday will rise into the 40s and 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

Looking Ahead

Temperatures will stay mild through Wednesday with highs in the 40s. However, winter will return by the end of the week with rain and snow showers Thursday and Friday and snow showers possible on Saturday. Highs will likely only reach the 30s Friday and into the beginning of next week.

