Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates

Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates
Crisis over suspected Iran schoolgirl poisonings escalates(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A crisis over suspected poisonings targeting Iranian schoolgirls is escalating as authorities now acknowledge over 50 schools have been struck in a wave of possible cases. It remains unclear who or what is responsible since the alleged poisonings began in November in the Shiite holy city of Qom.

Reports now suggest schools across 21 of Iran’s 30 provinces have seen suspected cases, with girls’ schools the site of nearly all the incidents. The attacks have raised fears that other girls could be poisoned, apparently just for seeking an education. Girls’ education has never been challenged in the over 40 years since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Benfield
Wanted man from Missouri arrested in Luray
A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend
A mix of sun & clouds with a few light showers to start the weekend
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says
A Woman in Mississippi says she is shocked that the water company has billed her $11,000.
‘I can’t pay that’: Woman wants answers after an $11,000 bill from the water company
TSA workers in Virginia say they found a live cat in a carry-on bag that was sent through the...
TSA agents find cat in traveler’s carry-on bag after sent through X-ray machine

Latest News

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish...
Ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan won’t challenge Trump in 2024
President Joe Biden speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023,...
Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
Deadly shipwreck: How it happened, and unanswered questions
Deadly shipwreck: How it happened, and unanswered questions
Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change
Restoring rights for felons a rare bipartisan voting change